The Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market is expected to grow by USD 3.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period

Global CBD-infused cosmetics market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global CBD-infused cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period. Our reports on global CBD-infused cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and product portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization. In addition, increase in introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global CBD-infused cosmetics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global CBD-infused cosmetics market is segmented as below:

Product

• Skincare

• Make-up and haircare

• Fragrances

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global CBD-infused cosmetics market growth

This study identifies increase in introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products as the prime reasons driving the global CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global CBD-infused cosmetics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global CBD-infused cosmetics market, including some of the vendors such as Cannuka LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., L'Oréal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



