30.03.2020 17:15:00

The Global Connectors Market is expected to grow by USD 16.95 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Connectors Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global connectors market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 16.95 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global connectors market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340056/?utm_source=PRN 

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by miniaturization of electronic devices. In addition, consolidation of market vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global connectors market 2020-2024 as well.

Market Segmentation
The global connectors market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Application:
• Automotive
• IT
• Telecom/Datacom
• Industrial

Product:
• PCB Connectors
• I/O Rectangular
• Application-Specific
• Others

Geographic Segmentation:
North America
• APAC
Europe
South America
• MEA

Key Trends for global connectors market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies consolidation of market vendors as the prime reasons driving the global connectors market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global connectors market 2020-2024
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global connectors market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, METZ CONNECT GmbH, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd. and Yazaki Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340056/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-connectors-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-16-95-bn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-5-during-the-forecast-period-301031566.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter-- DAX legt zu -- Wall Street im Plus -- Indizes in Fernost verzeichneten Abschläge
Der heimische Aktienmarkt weist zu Beginn der neuen Woche rote Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt öfters die Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street handeln Anleger zuversichtlich. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB