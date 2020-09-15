NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The global data center power market is projected to grow from USD 19.1billion in 2020 to USD 26.1billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the data center power market include growing construction of new data centers due to the rising demand for data storage by organizations across the globe; The unprecedented rise in power consumption by the data centers has increased operational and power costs, and it has become a challenge for end users to manage and conserve power in the data centers. Thus, data center managers and IT professionals focus on the implementation of highly efficient data center power solutions for business continuity.



Power monitoring solution segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Power monitoring offers administrators, site managers, and operators a complete view of the data center power management system.It includes power monitoring software and hardware, such as meters, gateways, and adapters.



It offers quick display of current, volts, real power, apparent power, power factors, and kilowatt hours.By monitoring all these variables, the site manager or operators can evaluate power consumption and energy usage on a real-time basis.



Data center managers and IT professionals can monitor and control power usage, reduce downtime, and regulate the existing power infrastructure of data centers.This monitoring helps reduce energy usage and maintain the IT equipment in data centers.



It also helps data center providers to reduce energy, preventing unnecessary downtime and efficiently utilizing data center power infrastructure.



BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI vertical adopts cloud services to save operational costs and offer high business continuity.The adoption of cloud services in the BFSI vertical requires data centers to store data and process these services on a real-time basis.



The data centers in this vertical offer high computing power and reduce time-to-market for BFSI institutions.These data centers also offer services, such as virtual machine disk library, file or object storage, firewalls, load balancers, IP addresses, and network connectivity in overlays or Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs).



They ensure business continuity by focusing on issues such as manageability, scalability, efficiency, and energy efficiency for the BFSI vertical.These issues will not be met if there is no efficiency in supply of power to data centers.



Therefore, power solutions play an important role in minimizing the risk of business continuity and cost solutions in the BFSI vertical.



Data center power market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the data center power market.The region has witnessed huge investments in data center construction.



Factors such as the internet penetration, cloud computing, growing economy, and rapid infrastructure development have contributed to the growth of the data center power market in the region.Major countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and China witness huge investments in industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications and IT, which have brought development and economic growth in APAC countries.



The construction of data centers in APAC is comparatively higher due to the large untapped market areas for data center providers. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will have a significant impact on the market, with telecommunication providers partnering with service providers in establishing edge data centers throughout the region.

Further, in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the data center power market.

• By Company – Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–41%, and Tier 3–26%

• By Designation – C-Level–47%, Director Level–35%,and Others–18%

• By Region – North America–49%, Europe–29%, andAPAC–17%, RoW – 5%



The data center power market comprises major solution providers, such asSchneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Huawei (China), Legrand (France), Tripp Lite (US), Toshiba (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Cisco (US), Kehua Tech (China), Socomec (France), Rittal (Germany), Cyber Power Systems (Germany), PDU Experts (UK), and AnordMardix (Ireland, UK and US). Some startups includes Raman Power Technologies (UK), N1 Critical Technologies (US), Critical Power (US), bXterra Power Technology (US), ZincFive (US), ZRGP (China) and Hardy Racks (India).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center power market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The data center power market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from hardware,platform, and services.Hardware revenue is associated with hardware offerings, such as local data centers, edge gateways, and edge devices, whileplatform revenue is associated with data center power tools and software.



Further, services' revenue is associated with various support and maintenance, consultingand training, and integration services. The market is also segmentedon the basis ofapplication, organization size,vertical, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data center power market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



