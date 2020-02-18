NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global defibrillators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%

The global defibrillators market is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and training & awareness programs on defibrillators are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, issues related to the use of implantable and automated external defibrillators and frequent product calls are expected to restrain the growth of the defibrillators market in the forecast period. The defibrillators market has witnessed significant developments in terms of technological advancements and new product developments.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141096/?utm_source=PRN

The external defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

On the basis of products, the defibrillators market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators.The ICDs product segment is further segmented into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs).



The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds).The external defibrillators segment is further classified into external defibrillators, and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).



The external defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing focus of key market players on developing easy-to-use defibrillators, increasing support from governments to install AEDs at public places, and rising adoption of WCDs.



The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment to dominate the global defibrillators market during the forecast period

On the basis of end users, the defibrillators market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; public access markets; alternate care facilities; and home care settings.The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the defibrillators market in 2019.



A growing number of cardiac implant procedures across the globe and the availability of reimbursements across the developed markets are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific defibrillators market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, improving research infrastructure, and growing focus of key market players to expand their presence in this region are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific defibrillators market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type - Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–30% and Tier 3–45%

• By Designation – C-level–26%, Director-level–30%, Others–44%

• By Region – North America–34%, Europe–26%, APAC–23%, RoW–17%



The key players in the defibrillators market include Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Boston Scientific (Germany), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Nihon Kohden (Japan), MicroPort (China), Mediana (South Korea), CU Medical Systems (South Korea), Mindray Medical (China), Physio-Control (US), SCHILLER AG (Switzerland), Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions (Italy), and METsis Medikal (Turkey)



Research Coverage

This report studies the defibrillators market based on type, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on business strategies adopted by the major players in the defibrillators market. The report analyzes the defibrillators market based on type, end user, and region.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the defibrillators market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various defibrillators across geographies.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new defibrillator types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the defibrillators market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, strategies, and products of leading players in the defibrillators market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141096/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-defibrillators-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-11-7-billion-by-2025-from-usd-9-6-billion-in-2019--at-a-cagr-of-3-4-301006503.html

SOURCE Reportlinker