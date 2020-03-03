The Global Healthcare IT MARKET is expected to grow by USD 95.98 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Healthcare IT Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global healthcare it market and it is poised to grow by USD 95.98 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global healthcare it market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911117/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need for automation across departments.In addition, emergence of ai-enabled emotion recognition technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global healthcare it market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global healthcare it market is segmented as below:

Component:

o Services



o Software



o Hardware



Geographic Segmentation:

o Asia



o Europe



o North America



o ROW



Key Trends for global healthcare it market growth

This study identifies emergence of ai-enabled emotion recognition technologies as the prime reasons driving the global healthcare it market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global healthcare it market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global healthcare it market, including some of the vendors such as Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Cerner Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesso Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp. and Siemens Healthineers AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911117/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-healthcare-it-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-95-98-bn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-9-during-the-forecast-period-301015293.html

SOURCE Reportlinker