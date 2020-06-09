+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
09.06.2020 17:50:00

The Global Industrial Lubricants Market is expected to grow by 0.89 mn MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Lubricants Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the industrial lubricants market and it is poised to grow by 0.89 mn MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on the industrial lubricants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458567/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from end-user industries and high demand from the construction industry.
The industrial lubricants market analysis includes product by volume segment and geographic landscape.

The industrial lubricants market is segmented as below:
By Product By Volume
• Mineral oil lubricants
• Synthetic lubricants
• Bio-based lubricants

By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
Europe
North America
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the emergence of bio-based lubricants as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial lubricants market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial lubricants market covers the following areas:
• Industrial lubricants market sizing
• Industrial lubricants market forecast
• Industrial lubricants market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458567/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-industrial-lubricants-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-0-89-mn-mt-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-2-during-the-forecast-period-301072938.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel tiefrot -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street sind stellenweise Gewinnmitnahmen zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag Abschläge. Der DAX fiel ebenfalls auf rotes Terrain zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB