Global Infusion Chairs Market: About this market



Infusion chairs are used in healthcare establishments such as hospitals, medical clinics, and nursing homes, mainly for applications in dental care and infusion therapy. Our infusion chairs market analysis considers sales of powered and manual infusion chairs. Our analysis also considers the sales of infusion chairs in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the manual infusion chairs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the low cost and easy transportation of infusion chairs will play a significant role in the manual infusion chairs segment to maintain its market position. , our global infusion chairs market report looks at factors such as the product innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increased demand for dental services. However, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing, long product lifecycle, and stringent regulations and product and safety standards may hamper the growth of the infusion chairs industry over the forecast period.



Global Infusion Chairs Market: Overview



Increasing demand for dental services



The prevalence of dental and oral health issues is increasing, owing to improper eating habits. During medical examinations of patients with such issues, several dentists prefer using infusion chairs to provide more convenience to their patients. This will boost the purchase of infusion chairs and lead to the expansion of the global infusion chairs market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Growth in medical tourism



The influx of patients is increasing in various healthcare units in developing countries such as India, China, and Thailand. These countries offer high-quality treatment at low prices. As a result, these countries are becoming popular for medical tourism. This boosts the expenditure on medical equipment such as infusion chairs. The rising expenses on such medical equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global infusion chairs market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infusion chairs manufacturers, that include Champion Manufacturing Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp. JMS Co. Ltd., and Steelcase Inc.



Also, the infusion chairs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



