The global lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 94.4 billion by 2025 from USD 44.2 billion in 2020. Consumer electronics require power sources that have high energy and power density to run the devices smoothly; hence all consumer electronics products use lithium-ion batteries as the primary source of power.



Sustained demand from developed nations in North America and Europe and expanding Asian markets such as China, India, and South Korea are driving the sales of consumer electronics.Moreover, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries, such as instances of explosion and fire, are pushing the manufacturers to develop safer batteries with high energy density.



Therefore, the increased consumer requirements and the other factors above have created a significant opportunity for the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.



High energy density boosts the demand for lithium nickel manganese oxide (Li-NMC), witnessing the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for lithium nickel manganese oxide (Li-NMC) is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The automotive industry has dominated the lithium-ion battery market.



Electric vehicles require high capacity and high power that can only be provided by the use of the NMC battery type. The use of new electrolytes and additives support the charging of cell up to 4.4 V/cell. The NMC cell is growing in its range as three components involved are easy to blend and be made useful for a wide range of applications from the automotive industry to the energy storage system (ESS).



Lithium-ion battery market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years

The lithium-ion battery industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The automotive, consumer electronics, and power industry applications are expected to drive the demand for advanced batteries in the region.



Countries such as China, the Netherlands, and Germany have implemented many initiatives and are setting strict regulations to support the growth of the electric vehicles market, which in turn, is expected to support the growth of the lithium-ion batteries market.



To determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key personalities in the lithium-ion battery market. Following is the breakup of the primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 32%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 44%, Directors – 38%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 19%



BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), BAK Group (China), GS Yuasa (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Toshiba (Japan) are a few leading players in the lithium-ion battery market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the lithium-ion battery market by capacity, voltage, type, industry, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain and market ranking analysis.



