The Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market is expected to grow by $ 131.33 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the machine to machine (M2M) services market and it is poised to grow by $ 131.33 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period. Our report on machine to machine (M2M) services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996002/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven rising demand for improved M2M data communication and adoption of M2M in supply chain management. In addition, rising demand for improved M2M data communication is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The machine to machine (M2M) services market analysis includes the technology segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The machine to machine (M2M) services market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Cellular

• Satellite



By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Energy and utility

• Other end-users



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the machine to machine (M2M) services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the machine to machine (M2M) services market covers the following areas:

• Machine to machine (M2M) services market sizing

• Machine to machine (M2M) services market forecast

• Machine to machine (M2M) services market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996002/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-machine-to-machine-m2m-services-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--131-33-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-31-during-the-forecast-period-301191913.html

SOURCE Reportlinker