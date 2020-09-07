|
07.09.2020 19:45:00
The global market for Medical Fiber Optics is projected to reach US$1.3 billion by 2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Medical Fiber Optics is projected to reach US$1.3 billion by 2025, driven by the growing commercial value of fiber optics technology in surgical instrumentation, disease treatment therapies, diagnostic and imaging equipment, and sensor based wearable medical devices and textiles. Heavy utilization of imaging and growing preference for non-invasive surgery will drive a major chunk of opportunities in clinical imaging and endoscopy applications. Benefiting the market will be the rise in endoscopy procedures supported by advantages such as safety and effectiveness in both diagnosis and therapy; minimal morbidity and mortality; less scarring and faster recovery; and rising preference for endoscopic management of GI disorders especially against a backdrop of research studies linking chronic acid reflux and GERD with Barrett`s esophagus and esophageal cancer. Transducer-Tipped" fiber optic catheter can move freely around organs, bones, veins and arteries. Fiber optic sensors are small in size, have immunity to EM interferences, and feature greater geometrical versatility. Application possibilities abound in remote spectrophotometry; endoscopic imaging/surgery; pressure and position sensing; Intravascular pressure transducers and In vivo oximeters. As surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (CAS) grow in popularity, use of the technology will grow in cables and cable systems. The critical role played by radiology imaging in clinical decision support coupled with the growing healthcare burden worldwide will continue to push up the volume load of imaging procedures such as MRI and CT. Other factors also benefiting market growth include rising use of fiber optics in various surgical procedures; miniaturization of medical devices; mounting demand for advanced biomedical instrumentation based on optical fiber for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment; strong demand for flexible, agile and highly maneuverable fiber optic endoscopes; growth in the practice of dentistry and the ensuing increase in the use of Fiber-Optic Transillumination (FOTI) in diagnosis of myriad dental conditions; strong demand for fiber optic hand-held retractors in cosmetic surgeries; rising commercial Interest in the use of Polymer Optical Fibers (POFs) in medical smart textiles. The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by well-developed advanced radiology services; high installed base of MRI & CT imaging equipment at 39 & 44 units per million people; and overutilization of imaging services in the form of unnecessary tests despite policy led emphasis on value based care. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market, led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure; growing population and healthcare burden; need for technologies to effectively handle rising volume of surgical and diagnostic procedures; rise of medical tourism in low cost Asian countries and the resulting competitive need to enhance patient care through investments in cutting edge medical technologies; and rising preference for keyhole surgeries such as endoscopy and laser guided surgeries.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Medical Fiber Optics
Global Medical Fiber Optics Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector
Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing
Nations Promise Future Growth
Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber
Optics
Global Endoscopy Systems Market by Geographic Region/Country:
(2020 & 2025) - Breakdown of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
US, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding
Japan), Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World
Pure Silica Fibers - The Most Widely Used Fibers
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
biolitec AG (Austria)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
Coherent, Inc. (USA)
ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc. (Germany)
Nufern (USA)
IPG Photonics Corporation (USA)
LEONI AG (Germany)
Newport Corporation (USA)
OFS Fitel, LLC (USA)
Schott AG (Germany)
Sunoptic Technologies (USA)
Timbercon, Inc. (USA)
Trimedyne, Inc. (USA)
Vitalcor, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for
Medical Fiber Optics
Fiber Optic Devices combined with Smartphones for Enhanced
Assistance to Physicians
Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in
Dentistry
Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular
Catheters
Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs
New Device Aids Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells
during Surgery
Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain
Structures
Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage
of Endoscopes
New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds
Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation
Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor
Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings
Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope
Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic
Fields
Optical Detection of Magnetic Fields
Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale
3D Microstructures
Low-power, Continuously Emitting Laser
Commercial Usage of Technique
Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method
Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy
Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical
Sensing Market
List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive
Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications - An
Overview
Following are some of the companies that have developed optical
sensors for medical applications:
Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors
Select Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic
Technology
Most Promising Medical Applications of Fiber Optics
Locating Tumors and Other Growths
Multicore Fiber for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Ultraminiature Pressure Sensors to Sense Intracranial Pressure
Fiber Optics Usage by Medical Practitioners to Examine
Unreachable Sections of the Patient?s Body
Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to
Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists
Fiber Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical
Sector
Worldwide Medical Laser Systems Market by Geographic Region/
Country (2020 & 2024): Breakdown of Annual Sales Figures in
US$ Million for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets
Emergence of Single-Use disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters
Augment New Revenue Opportunities
Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors
for an Array of Applications
Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles - An Emerging
Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space
OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical
Fiber Optics Market
Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product
Innovation
New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-
Efficiencies
Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility
Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis
Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth
Nano-optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo
Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution
An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body
High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to
Cause Tissue Damage
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber
Optic Technology
Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by
Geographic Region: 2019
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select
Countries: 2019
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of Total
Population by Category (2020 & 2050)
Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2015-2020), (2030-
2035) & (2045-2050)
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2016 & 2018
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due
to Select Types of Cancer for 2018
Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts
Market Prospects
Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market
for GI Endoscopy Devices
Global Prevalence and Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases: 2017
Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels
Demand for Medical Fiber Optics
MEDICAL FIBER OPTIC APPLICATIONS - A CONCEPTUAL REVIEW
Fiberoptic Surgical Lights
Fiberoptic Dental Lights
Endoscopes
Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes
Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes
Endoscope Channels
Types of Fibers Used
Light Sources Used
Applications of Endoscopes
Detection of Stomach and Esophageal Ailments
Endoscopic Examinations
Amnioscopic Surgery
Fiber Optic Rhinoscopy
Percutaneous Fiberscopes
Other Fiberscopes Using Fiber Optic Illumination and Imaging
Gastrofiberscopes or Gastroscopes
Bronchoscopes
Cytoscopes
Colonoscopes
Enteroscopes
Laparoscopes
Arthroscopes
Laryngoscopes
Fiber Optic Lasers
Optical Fibers - The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems
Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam
Delivery Systems
Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers
Laser Ablation of the Prostate
To Shrink Enlarged Prostate Glands
Photodynamic Therapy
Destruction of Tumors
Fiber Optic Catheters
Fiber Optic Sensors
Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)
Silica Fibers - The Most Widely Used Fibers
Application of Various Types of Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Glucose Sensors
Blood Gas Sensors
Other Sensors
Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors
Other Fiberoptic Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pure Silica Fiber
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pure Silica Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pure Silica Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polycrystalline
Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polycrystalline Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycrystalline Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Optical
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polymer Optical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Optical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Endoscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Endoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Lasers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Lasers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Lasers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Lights
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Lights by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Dental Lights by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Clinics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aging Population in the US (2015, 2020 & 2025): 65 Years and
Above Population (in Thousands)
Market Analytics
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber
and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber
Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer
Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,
Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber
and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,
Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Fiber Optics
Elderly (65 & Above Years) Population in Million in Japan for
the Years 2000-2050
Market Analytics
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber
and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,
Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Rising Demand for Endoscopy to Drive Growth in the Medical
Fiber Optics Market
Chinese Makers Benefiting from Laser Boom in Asia-Pacific
Market Analytics
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber
and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,
Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Expanding Elderly Population - Opportunity for Medical Fiber
Optics
Europe?s Aging Population - Country-wise Statistics of 65+
Population (in Thousands) for 2020
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber
and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,
Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber
and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,
Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber
