NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mask Inspection Equipment Market: About this market

This mask inspection equipment market analysis considers sales from captive mask shops and merchant mask shop end-users. Our study also finds the sales of mask inspection equipment in APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. In 2019, the captive mask shops segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as more reliability and greater throughput will play a significant role in the captive mask shops segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global mask inspection equipment market report looks at factors such as growing investments in new fabs, increasing investment in autonomous vehicles, investments in data centers. However, cyclic nature of semiconductor industry, growing demand for refurbished and used mask inspection equipment, and high dependence on a small group of customers may hamper the growth of the mask inspection equipment industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835629/?utm_source=PRN



Global Mask Inspection Equipment Market: Overview

Increasing investment in autonomous vehicles

The growing commercialization of autonomous vehicles will create a consistent demand for semiconductor ICs to be used for several electronic systems, including autonomous brake systems, backup aid, and radar sensors. This will further lead to a surging demand for chips to be deployed by the automotive OEMs, in turn increasing the demand for mask inspection equipment. This equipment detects physical and pattern defects on masked wafers or semiconductor chips while obtaining the position coordinates of the defects. Thus, the rising need for high-volume production of semiconductor chips will lead to the expansion of the global mask inspection equipment market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Emergence of actinic inspection technology

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on the production of zero-defect masks by deploying several advanced technologies in the manufacturing process. One such technology is the actinic inspection technology having high defect detection capabilities due to its high resolution and low-noise imaging. Thus, market players are engaging in R&D initiatives for developing an EUV mask blank inspection system integrated with the Actinic Blank Inspection (ABI) technology for creating actinic patterned mask inspection equipment. This equipment detects the defects and delivers more excellent performance compared to the conventional mask inspection systems due to their capability of identifying printable defects. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global mask inspection equipment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mask inspection equipment manufacturers, that include Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, KLA Corp., Lasertec Corp., Nanometrics Inc., NuFlare Technology Inc., PLANAR Corp., and Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Also, the mask inspection equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835629/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-mask-inspection-equipment-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-3-during-the-forecast-period-300980104.html

SOURCE Reportlinker