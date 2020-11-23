+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.11.2020 20:00:00

The Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market is expected to grow by $ 38.45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the mice market and it is poised to grow by $ 38.45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on mice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242305/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing contribution toward GDP and employment and digitalization of travel payments. In addition, growing contribution toward GDP and employment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The mice market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes

The mice market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Meeting
• Incentive
• Exhibition
• Convention

By Geographical Landscapes
North America
Europe
• APAC
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the high impact of MICE on employees as one of the prime reasons driving the mice market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our mice market covers the following areas:
• Mice market sizing
• Mice market forecast
• Mice market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242305/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: +(339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-meetings-incentives-conventions-and-exhibitions-mice-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--38-45-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-2-during-the-forecast-period-301178770.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- ATX beendet Sitzung stark -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Die Hoffnung auf einen bald verfügbaren Coronavirus-Impfstoff sorgt zu Wochenbeginn an der Wall Street für eine freundliche Tendenz. Der heimische Markt wies zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche Zuschläge aus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab dagegen schlussendlich nach. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen