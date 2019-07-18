NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis considers sales from both lead-based systems and patch-based systems segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of mobile cardiac telemetry systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the lead-based systems segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the high effectiveness in monitoring heart rhythms and the rising number of product launches will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global mobile cardiac telemetry systems report has observed market growth factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and product launches. However, cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring, high costs associated with remote heart rate monitoring, and the presence of substitutes may hamper the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems industry over the forecast period.







The rising prevalence of cardiac conditions is prompting governments to take initiatives by organizing programs to identify risk factors and develop strategies to monitor them. As a result, awareness about the benefits of using mobile cardiac telemetry systems is increasing. Consequently, vendors have been recording substantial sales, boosting the market growth. The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to record a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.



The demand for real-time monitoring devices is increasing to facilitate early detection of cardiac diseases, which can help patients in obtaining immediate medical attention. Wearable ECG monitoring products such as Apple Watch facilitate real-time monitoring on an outpatient basis. The convenience of using such devices will increase the business scope for the vendors. Therefore, the growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile cardiac telemetry systems producers, which include Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Preventice Solutions Inc.



Also, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



