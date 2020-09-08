08.09.2020 17:30:00

The Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is expected to grow by $ 388.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market and it is poised to grow by $ 388.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312296/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand from APAC and high demand from oil and gas industry. In addition, high demand from APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.

The n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Oil and gas
• Pharmaceuticals
• Electronics
• Paints and coatings
• Others

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
Europe
North America
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the increasing use in end-use industries as one of the prime reasons driving the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market covers the following areas:
• N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market sizing
• N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market forecast
• N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312296/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.


Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--388-99-mn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-5-during-the-forecast-period-301125393.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Abschlägen -- ATX im Minus -- DAX fällt deutlich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel in Grün
An der Wall Street kommt es nach dem langen Wochenende zu Verlusten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Bären. In Deutschland rutscht der DAX auf rotes Terrain. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten schlussendlich Gewinne verzeichnet werden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen