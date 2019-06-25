NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Natural Gas Fired Power Generation Market:



About this market



Natural gas fired power generation involves the generation of energy by using natural gas as a fuel in gas turbines. Natural gas fired power generation market analysis considers power generation from both CCGT and OCGT. Our report also considers natural gas-fired power generation across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the CCGT segment had a significant market share, but low construction costs associated with OCGTs will drive the OCGT segment to become the largest segment by the end of the forecast period. Also, our global natural gas fired power generation market looks at factors such as the rising global energy demand, rising government support, and growth in natural gas production. However, the rise in the adoption of renewables for electricity generation, volatility in global oil and gas prices, and the environment concerns may hamper the growth of natural gas fired power generation industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786740/?utm_source=PRN







Global Natural Gas Fired Power Generation Market:



Overview



Rising government support



The growing environmental concerns have forced governments across the world to adopt clean energy technologies to reduce carbon emission. Recently, the Government of Belgium agreed to grant subsidies for new electricity capacity such as natural gas-fired power plants to offset the phasing out of nuclear power by 2025. Such supportive government regulations will drive the growth of the global natural gas fired power generation market size at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period.



Growing investments in gas-fired power generation



The environmental benefits of natural gas over fossil fuels have led to an increase in their adoption in power generation plants across the world. Natural gas-fired power generation is also supported by the financial assistance offered by the government to power utilities. There was substantial growth in investments in the natural gas-fired power generation in the US. This investment in natural gas-fired power plants is becoming increasingly critical owing to the imminent shutdown of several coal and nuclear power generation facilities in the US. The growing investments in natural gas fired power generation industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global natural gas fired power generation market size.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global natural gas fired power generation market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global natural gas fired power generation market is fairly fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc., RWE AG, Southern Co., Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., and Uniper SE.



Also, the natural gas fired power generation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786740/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-natural-gas-fired-power-generation-market-size-at-a-cagr-of-nearly-3-during-the-forecast-period-300873540.html

SOURCE Reportlinker