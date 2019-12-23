NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Network Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Network analytics tools are essential tools for communications service providers (CSPs) as they work to address the global convergence marketplace dynamics, where digital networks and other technological advances intensify the blurring of industry boundaries and extend their competitors' ranks. The resulting challenges include rising data traffic, declining revenue per user, and growing service quality demands of consumers.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832293/?utm_source=PRN



Major investments are required in the new world of convergence, both to introduce the enabling technology required to manage network expansion and regulation, and to develop the capabilities of CSPs to properly manage the quality of service. Network analytics for CSPs can provide invaluable assistance in efficiently targeting all forms of investment. This helps CSPs to be smarter about where they spend their money and, at the same time, prioritize the quality of service problems that may need to be addressed.



Network analytics requires all the big data user-facing accoutrements. Such features include detailed dashboards, robust ad-hoc querying and reporting, and versatile and interactive visualization tools to analyze relationships, patterns, and abnormal incidents. Network managers can gain deeper visibility into network performance with the help of big data principles that apply machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Nevertheless, big data will produce huge amounts of information that could overwhelm IT teams. As a result, network managers are generally advised to focus on the actionable intelligence that big data provides instead of slogging through large amounts of data. Network analysis tools should also be combined with other technologies, such as submitting network incidents to a network operations center or intrusion detection and prevention systems.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. On the basis of component, services segment to record a higher rate of growth over the forecast period as compared to the network intelligence solutions segment. The category of services has a significant influence on the development of the market for network analytics. With the rising adoption of network analytics solutions by companies across major application areas, demand for services is increasing. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Network Performance Management, Risk Management and Fault Detection, Customer Analysis, Quality Management, Compliance Management and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprise. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom Providers, Managed Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Accenture PLC are some of the forerunners in the Network Analytics Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAS Institute, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Accenture Plc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetScout Systems, Inc. and Ericsson AB.



Recent strategies deployed in Network Analytics Market



Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:



Oct-2019: Extreme Networks came into partnership with Broadcom, a provider of enterprise campus networking solutions. Through this partnership, Extreme Networks to power its family of edge, access, and campus networking solutions so that it can provide enterprise partners and customers with powerful segmentation, security, policy, resiliency, telemetry, and performance advantage solutions.



May-2019: Nokia teamed up with Telefónica Spain and in this collaboration, Telefónica has been using its Deepfield Cloud analytics platform. The platform helps in improving its visibility and automation in real time in its Fusion network.



Apr-2019: SAS partnered with Siemens in order to provide access of SAS advanced and predictive analytics in MindSphere to customers for increasing the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in Internet-of-Things environments.



Feb-2019: Ericsson teamed up with Telstra in order to launch new IoT accelerator that integrates Telstra's cellular IoT capabilities and Ericsson's connectivity services. Through this, Ericsson deliver the new and easier ways to the customers so that they will be able to manage, access and monitor their IoT devices and networked assets on a local, national, or global level with the use of Telstra's Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) and CAT-M1 technology.



Nov-2018: Nokia announced its collaboration with Hutchison 3 Indonesia in order to provide its advanced analytics solution to it. Through this, Nokia has been helping Hutchison 3 Indonesia in improving its network efficiency and boosting the customer experience.



Sep-2018: Ericsson came into partnership with Sprint on new Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives. This partnership is aimed at bringing distributed, dedicated, and virtualized operating system and IoT core network, which are designed for turning the sensor data into immediate intelligence at the network edge.



Jul-2018: IBM teamed up with Juniper Networks for providing real-time network behavior insights. Through this collaboration, both the companies will enable the design and delivery of next-generation high performance network analytics to assist communication service providers and enterprises in becoming more efficient and agile.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2019: Extreme Networks took over Aerohive Networks in which Extreme will add the Aerohive's cloud-based network management capabilities to its portfolio. Through this integration, Extreme wants to form a comprehensive network technology suite for clients.



Jul-2019: IBM acquired Red Hat, a multinational software company in order to become the leading cloud provider. IBM has accelerated its high-value business model through Red Hat acquisition.



Feb-2019: Cisco acquired Singularity Networks, a network infrastructure analytics company, which offers network monitoring and analytics solutions for service provider networks and complex enterprise networks. Cisco will combine its Crosswork Network Automation portfolio with Singularity Networks analytics platform capabilities with the aim to deliver analysis functionality at scale.



Product Launches:



Sep-2019: Huawei announced the launch of iMaster NCE, an autonomous network management and control system. This system combines control, management, and analysis for helping the enterprise networks smoothly transition from SDN era to the autonomous driving era.



Jul-2019: NetScout announced the launch of Arbor Threat Analytics (ATA), the industry's first Network-Based Threat Detection and Analytics Platform. This platform delivers complete visibility into the today's multi-cloud environments. This product integrates Netscout's unparalleled access to network intelligence with its ability of rapidly identifying and characterizing threats with the use of its experience in traffic monitoring and analytics.



Jun-2019: Cisco launched Cisco AI Network Analytics, a software package, which uses machine learning and AI techniques. Through this, it learns the network traffic and security patterns for helping the customers in spotting and fixing the problems proactively across the enterprise.



May-2019: Extreme Networks introduced ExtremeAI™ Security application, a new class of network security, which uses machine learning and AI in order to identify and remediate the advanced threats against the IoT devices. This device has extensive features of behavioral monitoring and baselining, unsupervised learning, insights and granular analytics, and multi-vendor interoperability and integration.



Feb-2019: Accenture introduced Applied Intelligence Platform by which Accenture offers analytics applications with the use of deep learning and machine learning to clients. It will combine these capabilities with Internet of Things and Edge Analytics.



Jan-2019: Ericsson introduced Ericsson Operations Engine; a new artificial intelligence based managed service. This service helps in reimaging of networks and IT operations, application development and maintenance, and network design and optimization through artificial intelligence and automation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Application



• Network Performance Management



• Risk Management and Fault Detection



• Customer Analysis



• Quality Management



• Compliance Management



• Others



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• Telecom Providers



• Managed Service Providers



• Cloud Service Providers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Extreme Networks, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



• SAS Institute, Inc.



• Nokia Corporation



• Accenture Plc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• NetScout Systems, Inc.



• Ericsson AB



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832293/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-network-analytics-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-3-7-billion-by-2025--rising-at-a-market-growth-of-18-3-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-300978998.html

SOURCE Reportlinker