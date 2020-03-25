NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Passenger Information System (PIS) market size to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period

The global PIS market size is projected to grow from USD 23.8 billion in 2020 to USD 42.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growing demand for consistent, real-time, and reliable passenger information; increasing use of smartphones with enhanced connectivity to improve transit experience; and rising frequency of passenger journeys through public transport are driving the growth of the PIS market. However, the outdated infrastructure and poor internet connectivity across underdeveloped countries may hinder the growth of the PIS market.



Based on solutions, the mobile applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on solutions, the PIS market is segmented into display systems, announcement systems, emergency communication systems, mobile applications, infotainment systems, and others (passenger counting systems and video monitoring systems).The mobile applications segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Mobile applications can be used to offer real-time transit information to passengers.These applications make transit services more accessible and reliable for new passengers and can encourage people to use public transport.



Mobile applications provide access to information irrespective of the location, enabling them to view maps and allowing easy access to stations and stop layouts.



Based on mode of transportation, the railways segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on mode of transportation, the PIS market has been segmented into railways, roadways, and airways and waterways.The railways segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period due to the growing number of railways projects and rising investments in new metro line projects.



The growth in the number of megacities and the population in developed and developing countries has increased the importance of deploying PIS solutions and services across the globe. An increasing number of travelers choosing rail services to reduce the time spent in traffic congestions on roads results in the growing demand for railway services, and governments across the world are increasing their investments in this segment to provide advanced services for the public and understand the requirements of the passengers.



Based on region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC being an emerging economy is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies along with mandatory regulations imposed.



Major factors driving the growth of the PIS market in APAC include rapidly emerging transport sector, increasing number of buses and rails that demand PIS solutions, government initiatives to increase the transport services, increasing adoption of real-time information systems in the transport sector, developments in the waterways mode of transportation, technological advancements in the transport sector, and increasing digitization in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PIS market.

• By Company: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 40%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 35%, APAC: 15%, Europe: 40%, RoW: 10%



The report includes the study of the key players offering PIS solutions and services.The major vendors are Advantech (Taiwan), Alstom (France), Wabtec (US), Cubic (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Huawei (China), Thales (France), Teleste (Finland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), ST Engineering (Singapore), Dysten (Poland), Televic (Belgium), Lunetta (India), r2p (Germany), Indra (Spain), ICON Multimedia (Spain), Passio Technologies (US), LANCom (Slovenia), and Simpleway (Czech Republic).



It further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the PIS market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the PIS market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across segments, such as component, location, mode of transportation, and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall PIS market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



