THE GLOBAL PRECLINICAL DATA FORUM, COHEN VETERANS BIOSCIENCE AND EUROPEAN COLLEGE OF NEUROPSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY ANNOUNCE 2022 BEST "NEGATIVE DATA" PRIZE IN PRECLINICAL NEUROSCIENCE

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Preclinical Data Forum (GPDF), in collaboration with Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) and the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP), announce the opening of submissions for the 2022 Best Negative Data Prize in Preclinical Neuroscience. The prize, the first of its kind, is now in its third iteration. It recognizes the researcher or research group whose publication in preclinical neuroscience best exemplifies data where the results do not confirm the expected outcomes or original hypotheses.

The primary aim of the prize, which was first awarded in 2018, has been to raise awareness about the importance of publishing all well-conducted studies, regardless of the outcome, to ensure scientific integrity and increase public trust in research. When researchers fail to publish negative findings, an important part of the complete scientific knowledge is lost, which could lead to unnecessary duplication of research efforts and potential loss of time and money.

According to Chantelle Ferland-Beckham, PhD, Senior Director of External Affairs at CVB and member of the GPDF Steering Committee, which oversees the prize, "Since the prize was first initiated, we've seen a shift from relegating negative results to the lab notebook to celebrating their contribution to collaborative science. CVB is deeply committed to broadly promoting scientific integrity at all levels. We are the lead organization behind the US branch of the GPDF and actively sponsor several initiatives that help to advance greater discipline in research methodology and processes We believe strongly in the Best Negative Data Prize in Preclinical Neuroscience and its contribution to scientific discourse and are privileged to co-sponsor this with ECNP."

ECNP president-elect Martien Kas stated, "ECNP exists to advance the science and treatment of brain disorders. The scale and impact of these disorders demand our very best research efforts as well as the optimal use of available resources. Ensuring that negative results are accessible to researchers plays a critical role in improving scientific transparency and enhancing the rigor and efficiency that will lead to better, safer treatments."

The call for submissions for the 2022 Best Negative Data Prize in Preclinical Neuroscience will open on March 15, 2022, with a closing date of April 30th, 2022. The award itself is a monetary prize of €10,000 made available through the generous sponsorship support provided by CVB (https://www.cohenveteransbioscience.org/) and will be awarded at the 35th ECNP Congress in Vienna, Austria, October 2022.

Full details about the criteria for submission and how to apply for the 2022 Best Negative Data Prize in Preclinical Neuroscience can be found at the following URL https://www.preclinicaldataforum.org/negative-prize/

Corresponding authors may submit their papers directly on the GPDF's website (https://www.preclinicaldataforum.org/negative-prize/) via the submission link. The review committee will select and inform the winner by September 1, 2022. The public announcement and presentation of the prize will take place at the 35th ECNP Congress in Austria, ViennaOctober 15-18, 2022, where the winner will be expected to present a talk about his or her negative data results paper.

About the Global Preclinical Data Forum

The Global Preclinical Data Forum (GPDF) is a joint US and European initiative to encourage global collaboration to address the challenge of ensuring that preclinical research is reproducible, robust and translatable to support disease research utility for clinical research & development. Members are comprised of preclinical scientists from academia, publishing, non-profit, industry and government, across the US and Europe, who aim to encourage global collaboration to advance translational research through the identification and sharing of best research practices, the development and implementation of novel data quality standards and providing training to the neuroscience community. To learn more about the GPDF and its work, visit https://www.preclinicaldataforum.org/.

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research organization dedicated to fast-tracking the development of diagnostic tests and personalized therapeutics for the millions of veterans and civilians who suffer the devastating effects of trauma-related and other brain disorders. CVB promotes best practices in research for evidence-driven, reproducible, and effective solutions. To support & learn more about our research efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

About the ECNP

ECNP is a scientific association dedicated to advancing the science of the brain, promoting better treatment and enhancing brain health. It is Europe's leading independent forum for the science of CNS treatments. The ECNP Congress, Europe's largest meeting on brain science, showcases the world's best disease-oriented brain research, annually attracting between 4,000 and 6,000 neuroscientists, psychiatrists, neurologists and psychologists. ECNP's wide range of scientific and educational activities, programmes and events make it the largest non-institutional supporter of applied and translational neuroscience research and education in Europe.

The ECNP Preclinical Data Forum, established by ECNP in 2014, was the founding basis, and now the European branch, of the Global Preclinical Data Forum.

More information about ECNP, its aims and activities, can be found at www.ecnp.eu.

