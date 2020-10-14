|
14.10.2020 13:40:00
The Global Process Safety Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 257.63 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Process Safety Systems Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the process safety systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 257.63 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on process safety systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720180/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in process automation, improving safety standards and related developments and sustainable risk reduction in hazardous operations. In addition, increase in process automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The process safety systems market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes
The process safety systems market is segmented as below:
By Product
• ESS
• FG
• BMS
• HIPPS
By End-user
• Oil and gas
• Chemical and petrochemical
• Power
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the development of customized safety systems as one of the prime reasons driving the process safety systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of robotic process automation (RPA) in hazardous operations and adoption of newer safety control systems in retrofit applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our process safety systems market covers the following areas:
• Process safety systems market sizing
• Process safety systems market forecast
• Process safety systems market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720180/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-process-safety-systems-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--257-63-mn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-2-during-the-forecast-period-301151959.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt klar zu -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit klaren Gewinnen, während der DAX sich nicht so recht für eine Tendenz entscheiden kann. An den asiatischen Märkten war zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung zu erkennen.