The Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 558.94 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 558.94 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on radiation detection and monitoring equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from healthcare facilities and increasing use of radiation detection and monitoring in different industries. In addition, demand from healthcare facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes



The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dosimeters

• Area monitors

• Survey meters

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the service contracts for equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances, and increased investment in smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our radiation detection and monitoring equipment market covers the following areas:

• Radiation detection and monitoring equipment market sizing

• Radiation detection and monitoring equipment market forecast

• Radiation detection and monitoring equipment market industry analysis



