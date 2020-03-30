The Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by USD 5.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global recruitment process outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on global recruitment process outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by lack of in-house expertise in handling crucial recruitment processes. In addition, emergence of data analytics and artificial intelligence is anticipated to boost the growth of the global recruitment process outsourcing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global recruitment process outsourcing market is segmented as below:

End-User:

• IT And Telecom

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global recruitment process outsourcing market growth

This study identifies emergence of data analytics and artificial intelligence as the prime reasons driving the global recruitment process outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global recruitment process outsourcing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global recruitment process outsourcing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Alexander Mann Solutions, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Cooperative and Randstad Sourceright EMEA BV .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



