The Global recycled plastics market is expected to grow by USD 14.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

Global recycled plastics market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global recycled plastics market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global recycled plastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry.

In addition, rising demand for synthetic textiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the global recycled plastics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global recycled plastics market is segmented as below:

end-userpackagingconstructionautomotiveelectrical and electronicsotherstypePETHDPELDPEPPOthers



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global recycled plastics market growth

This study identifies rising demand for synthetic textiles as the prime reasons driving the global recycled plastics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global recycled plastics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global recycled plastics market, including some of the vendors such as B. Schoenberg & Co. Inc., Envision Plastics, Imerys SA, Kuusakoski Group Oy, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., PLASgran Ltd., SUEZ SA, UltrePET LLC and Veolia Environnement .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





