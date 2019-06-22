NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Restorative Dentistry market is expected to reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.







The growth of the restorative dentistry market is primarily attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.

According to National Health Services, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s.However, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care.



Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health.Majority of the poor population across the world, suffer from tooth loss or decay due to factors such as periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others.



These problems can now be addressed or solved with the help of new age and advanced restorative dentistry.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth.Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth.



The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay.

In 2018, the restorative material segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the restorative dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, the demand for the restorative materials are likely to grow in the coming future.

Global restorative dentistry market, based on the end user, was segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and dental schools & research institutes. In 2018, the Hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share of 45.1% of the restorative dentistry market, by the end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rising geriatric population as well as the increasing number of private dental hospital and clinics chain across the globe. Additionally, increasing consolidation among hospitals is also a major factor propelling the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for restorative dentistry included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USFDA, International Dental Association, Journal of Dental Care, China Food & Drug Administration, contract research organizations, and among others.



