The rise in Research and Development funds for industry automation and increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots to drive the ROS market

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Robot Operating System (ROS) market size is expected to grow from USD 312 million in 2019 to USD 467 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and the rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots are the key factors driving the ROS market. However, the complex design of modular robots and controlling electronics, and high installation cost of low-volume production applications may hamper the growth of ROS market. Companies such as ABB and FANUC Corporation look forward to investing funds toward research and innovation. Strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions assist organizations which offer ROS in expanding their geographic footprints. These business expansions of major players are creating a demand for ROS. The robotic sector, through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, is providing companies access to the rapidly growing robotics industry.

Collaborative robots to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The safety features and benefits over other robots to perform certain light-duty tasks, is driving the adoption of collaborative robots across the ROS market.Robots can be integrated with various sensors, vision systems, and passive compliance.

It also integrates with overcurrent detection features, which detect any imminent collision with humans and take appropriate action to stop their movement, or deactivate the arm, or move the joint in the opposite direction, to avoid injury.

Automotive industry to dominate the market during the forecast period

The automotive industry is extremely dynamic and requires an exceptional flexibility from automotive manufacturers.The growing global competition demands for smart production systems, combined with flexible logistics systems.

Within the manufacturing process, competitiveness, quality, and productivity have been improved owing to a better level of speed, accuracy, precision, flexibility, and agility of robots.Hence, ROS is highly incorporated in robots that are used in the automotive industry.

The implementation of robots can help manufacturers to reduce time-to-market, cut product costs, and lower energy consumption. As automotive manufacturers look to remain competitive, they expect robotics to continue playing a pivotal role in the evolution of the automotive industry.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ROS market has been witnessing a tremendous growth in regions, such as China, Japan, and South Korea.These countries have a high penetration in the ROS market and provide solutions that resolve the complex queries faced by customers.

The high adoption rate of digital technologies and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a lucrative market.The growing development in these countries is expected to provide several new opportunities for ROS vendors in APAC.

The rising aging population is driving the demand for robots in countries, such as China and Japan. The increased application of robots in diverse industries, including education and healthcare, further supplements the growth of the ROS market in APAC.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ROS market.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-Level – 38% and Director Level – 30%, and others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

