The Global Smart Airports Market, 2025: A $6.4 Billion Opportunity Assessment

The "Smart Airports Market by Application (Landside, Airside, Terminal Side), End Market (Implementation, Upgrades & Services), Type (Airport 2.0, Airport 3.0, Airport 4.0), Operation, System, Airport Size, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart airport market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of self-service technologies and growing need for real-time information are expected to drive the smart airports market growth



Smart solutions enable smoother and efficient operations, leading to cost savings in airport operations, such as passenger processing. Smart airports can provide real-time information through SMS services, offer check-ins via self-service kiosks, and facilitate automated baggage handling. They engage with passengers to provide real-time updates through social media & alerts on personal electronic devices. Advancements in high-speed wireless network technology and the number of devices enabled with this technology are increasing rapidly. Smoother airport operations lead to more ancillary revenue as passengers will spend more time at airport terminal areas rather than in check-ins and baggage processing.

With the introduction of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in European countries, airports will have to be cautious in terms of storing data of European customers. This can be a hindrance to the smart airport market. Airports and airlines must make sure that the capturing, storage and distribution of passenger data remain secure and protected.



By airport size, the medium segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

By airport size, the medium segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR because modern-day airport requirements have increased in terms of complexity and scale in comparison to the initial days of commercial flying. This growth is due to the increasing adoption of smart solutions in medium airports. Applications such as real-time services, passenger processing, baggage tracking, and security & surveillance are expected to drive the growth of this segment. For airport operators across the globe, cost-efficiency, environmental protection, and passenger comfort are of vital importance.

Of about 8,000, more than 100 airports around the world now handle at least 10 million passengers each year, and this number is expected to grow over the next five years. Medium airports are keen on implementing smart solutions for passenger screening and baggage handling. Large airports have already implemented partial self-service applications for passenger screening and baggage handling and are, therefore, investing in optimizing business operations by leveraging smart technologies. Applications like passenger flow management and building management are the main focus area for large airports.



By application, the airside segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period



In the airside segment, the E-fence is expected to lead the market from 2019 to 2025, as it helps airports in securing their runways and terminal buildings. Airports are investing in perimeter security solutions for better surveillance and security of aircraft. Airside application also includes air traffic management and ground staff equipment management, which are aggressively incorporating smart technologies to optimize their processes. Ground handlers use wearables embedded with IoT devices to track and trace ground staff. These devices are also used to assign tasks according to their location. Also, by analyzing the various data sets gathered, the aviation industry can reduce operational costs on a larger scale.



The Middle East smart airports market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Middle East region consists of growing economies, which are expected to be open to testing and implementing smart solutions at their airports. Due to high passenger footfall in Middle Eastern countries, airports must upgrade their systems. In a major development, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is undergoing major development with a budget of over USD 1.5 billion. Countries in this region are also expected to experience growth in the overall aviation sector, thereby encouraging them to implement new projects with IoT, AI, and big data technologies.

The smart airports market comprises major players such as Collins Aerospace (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Sabre Corp. (US), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), SITA (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Thales Group (France), and Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), among 9 others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in terms of company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Smart Airports Market, 2019-2025

4.2 Smart Airports Market, By Application

4.3 Smart Airports Market, By Airport Size

4.4 Smart Airports Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Real-Time Information

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Self-Service Technologies at Airports

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Customer-Centric Approaches

5.2.1.4 Improved and Advanced Connectivity Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulties in Data Collaboration

5.2.2.2 Lack of Regulations and Common Standards for Blockchain Technology

5.2.2.3 Privacy Concerns Regarding Personal Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Trend of Personalized Services

5.2.3.2 New Revenue Sources From Smart Solutions

5.2.3.3 Airport Operation Optimization Through Digitization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Understanding Passenger Preferences Accurately

5.2.4.2 Slow Integration and Reluctance Toward Change in the Aviation Industry

5.2.4.3 Multiple and Connected Stakeholders in the Aviation Industry



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Technology Vendors

6.3 Application Maturity Mapping

6.4 Initiatives

6.4.1 Airports Council International - Smart Security

6.5 Emerging Trends

6.5.1 Agile System With Open Architecture

6.5.2 Edge Computing

6.6 Use Cases: Smart Airport

6.7 Innovation & Patent Registrations, 2017-2020



7 Smart Airports Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Communication & Network Systems

7.2.1 Communication & Network System Platform Manages Infrastructure Consisting of Multi-Vendor Network Elements

7.2.2 Wireless

7.2.3 Near Field Communication, RFID, Bluetooth

7.2.4 LPWAN & WLAN

7.3 Endpoint Devices

7.3.1 Endpoint Devices are Used to Capture Vital Information

7.3.2 Sensors

7.3.3 Tags

7.3.4 Displays

7.3.5 Cameras

7.3.6 Wearables

7.4 Data Storage

7.4.1 Recent Trends in Data Storage Suggest the Migration of Data From On-Premises to the Cloud

7.4.2 Cloud

7.4.3 On-Premise

7.5 Software & Solutions

7.5.1 Software & Solutions that Leverages Big Data and Artificial Intelligence

7.5.2 Platforms

7.5.3 Software & Applications

7.5.4 Data Analytics

7.5.5 Managed Services



8 Smart Airports Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Landside

8.2.1 Landside Area of an Airport Includes Parking Space and Airport Entrance

8.2.2 Intelligent Advertising

8.2.2.1 Provides A Vast Opportunity for Retail Stores Located at Airports and Their Premises

8.2.3 Vehicular Parking

8.2.3.1 Laguardia Airport Uses Smartpark System That Allows Travelers to Make Online Parking Reservations Beforehand

8.2.4 Car Rental & Mass Transit

8.2.4.1 Ride-Hailing Apps have Created Enormous Business Opportunities

8.3 Terminal Side

8.3.1 Operations That are Carried Out in the Main Building of the Airport

8.3.2 Passenger Screening

8.3.2.1 Auckland Airport is Enhancing the Passenger Experience With the Launch of New Automated Pre-Security Gates

8.3.3 Cargo & Baggage Handling

8.3.3.1 Gold Coast Airport is Using SITA Airportconnect, the Common-Use Platform, Together With Self-Service Bag Drop and Check-In Kiosks

8.3.4 Digital Video Surveillance & Management (DVM)

8.3.4.1 Catania Airport has Introduced Siemens's Integrated Building Automation to Increase Security Levels and Monitor Overall Energy Consumption

8.3.5 Passenger Experience

8.3.5.1 Pittsburgh International Airport Uses Zensors' Solution That Provides Travelers With Real-Time Wait Estimation to Give an Idea of How Much Time They Can Expect to Wait in the Security Queue

8.3.6 Building Management

8.3.6.1 Siemens Provided Catania Airport With A New Video Surveillance System, Integrated With Access Controls, Energy-Efficiency Platform, and A New Fire Detection System

8.3.7 Payment & Tokenization

8.3.7.1 Blockchain Can Enable A Secure and Decentralized Mode of Transactions

8.3.8 Staff & Crew Management

8.3.8.1 Hipaax Provided Northern Kentucky Airport With A System That Uses Sensors to Send Out Notifications to Janitorial Staff Via Smartwatches

8.4 Airside

8.4.1 Airside Area is Used for Loading, Unloading, Take-Offs, and Landings of Aircraft

8.4.2 Air Traffic Management

8.4.2.1 Smart Technology is Leveraged to Chart the Most Optimized Route for an Aircraft

8.4.3 Aircraft Maintenance

8.4.3.1 Technicians Wear Head-Up Displays to Access Maintenance Manual While Working on A Machine

8.4.4 Aircraft Turnaround Management

8.4.4.1 Smart Solutions are Used for Operations Such as Catering & Cleaning Supplies, Fueling, and Boarding and De-Boarding

8.4.5 Ground Support Equipment Management

8.4.5.1 Semi-Robotic Taxibot is Used for Taxiing an Aircraft From Parking Bay to Runway and Vice Versa

8.4.6 Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

8.4.6.1 Helps Aircraft to Dock at the Exact Position in Front of the Gate

8.4.7 E-Fence

8.4.7.1 A Fence is Embedded With Certain Sensors to Detect Vibration From Unauthorized Personnel Attempting to Climb It

8.4.8 Noise Monitoring

8.4.8.1 Noise Monitoring is Essential to Safeguard Residents Living Near Airports



9 Smart Airports Market, By Airport Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large

9.3 Medium

9.4 Small



10 Smart Airports Market, By End Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Implementation

10.2.1 Capex Market of Smart Airports

10.3 Upgrades & Services

10.3.1 Opex of Smart Airports



11 Smart Airports Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Airport 2.0

11.2.1 Adopters of Partial Self-Service, Limited Just to Check-In Process and Wi-Fi Technology Being Deployed in These Airports

11.3 Airport 3.0

11.3.1 Self-Service is Deployed Across the Passenger Journey at All Levels

11.4 Airport 4.0

11.4.1 Leverages Big Data and Open Data to Enhance Its Innovation



12 Smart Airports Market, By Operation

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aeronautical

12.2.1 Operations Associated With Communication Between Aircraft and Airlines

12.2.2 Content Management

12.2.3 Business Intelligence

12.2.4 Real-Time Services

12.2.5 Supply Chain Management

12.3 Non-Aeronautical

12.3.1 Operations Associated With Parking, Airport Access, Car Rental, Land Rent, and Advertising

12.3.2 Real-Time Services

12.3.3 Business Intelligence

12.3.4 Intelligent Transport Services

12.3.5 Inventory Management

12.3.6 Fee Management

12.3.7 Resource Management



13 Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East

13.6 Latin America

13.7 Africa



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Analysis

14.2.1 Smart Airports Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

14.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

14.2.1.2 Innovators

14.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Contracts and Agreements

14.3.2 New Product Launches

14.3.3 Collaborations and Partnerships

14.3.4 Others



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Collins Aerospace

15.2 Siemens AG

15.3 Thales Group

15.4 Ascent Technologies

15.5 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

15.6 T-Systems

15.7 Wipro Limited

15.8 Zensors

15.9 Smart Airport Systems (SAS)

15.10 Infax Inc.

15.11 IBM Corporation

15.12 Amadeus IT Group S.A.

15.13 Honeywell International Inc.

15.14 SITA

15.15 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.16 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

15.17 Indra Sistemas S.A.

15.18 Sabre Corporation

15.19 L3Harris Security & Detection Systems

15.20 NATS Limited



