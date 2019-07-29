NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Glass Market: About this market

Smart glass can alter its light transmission property when light, heat, or voltage are applied to it. This smart glass market analysis considers sales from the active smart glass and passive smart glass segments. These glasses find applications in the infrastructural development, transportation, and others sectors. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart glass in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the infrastructural development segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as efficient energy use and the ability to alter light transmission are increasing the use of smart glass in infrastructural development. The rising infrastructural development will help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global smart glass report has observed market growth factors such as increasing demand from healthcare providers, rising number of skyscrapers, and growing use in aircraft. However, high cost of smart glass, interoperability issue, and low adoption in developing countries may hamper the growth of the smart glass industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103803/?utm_source=PRN



Global Smart Glass Market: Overview

Growing use in aircraft

Smart glass is commonly used in passenger aircraft as it can control the light and heat entering the cabin. It is also anti-glare. The growing passenger aircraft fleet across the world will increase the sales of smart glass. This will lead to the expansion of the global smart glass market at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

Emergence of smart solar windows

Vendors are incorporating solar technology in their products at the forefront of the green energy innovation. Smart solar windows respond to heat and form tint, and they are also used to generate electricity. These windows are gaining applications in buildings and vehicles as they can help in charging batteries of smartphones and other onboard electronic devices. As a result, the emergence of smart solar windows will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart glass market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart glass manufacturers, which include 3M Co., AGC Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc., and PPG Industries Inc.

Also, the smart glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103803/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-smart-glass-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-20-during-the-forecast-period-300892540.html

SOURCE Reportlinker