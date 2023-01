The Global Smartphone Market Just Fell Off a Cliff. Apple Beat the Odds.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market and the accompanying macroeconomic uncertainty have weighed on even the most resilient technology companies. One such example is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Despite delivering all-time or quarterly records in each of the preceding four quarters, the company has been buffeted by the gale force economic headwinds that have persisted over the past year. Investors, fearing the iPhone maker's performance would be overpowered by high inflation and rising interest rates that have become headline news, have pushed the tech stock down 25% since its peak reached early last year.As if to confirm investors' fears, global smartphone shipments suffered their worst performance in more than 10 years. But the single bright spot in the data was the ongoing strength of the iPhone.Image source: Apple.Continue reading