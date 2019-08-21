NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market: About this market







This software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market analysis considers sales from both service providers and enterprise customers. Our analysis also considers the sales of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the service providers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for managed services and a reduction in operational costs and labor costs will play a significant role in the service providers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market report looks at factors such as rise in demand for cloud solutions, the surge in digital transformation, and growing popularity of SD-WAN as a service. However, uncertainties in the implementation challenges, cyber-security challenges, and lack of technical skills may hamper the growth of the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) industry over the forecast period.



Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market: Overview



The rise in demand for cloud solutions

The demand for cloud solutions has increased because the enterprises and service providers are shifting their on-premises data center workloads on the cloud to improve their scalability, efficiency, and agility and reduce CAPEX and OPEX. Thus, the rise in demand for cloud solutions will lead to the expansion of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period.

Optimization of the network using advanced technologies such as AI

Optimization of the network using advanced technologies such as AI in SD-WAN includes automation of key tasks like event correlation, fault detection, fault isolation, and remediation, effective bandwidth utilization, actionable sights to overcome future problems and trend detection. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) manufacturers, that Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., Silver Peak Systems Inc., VMware Inc.

Also, the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



