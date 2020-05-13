NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soil conditioners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.



The global soil conditioners market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 2.5 billion by 2025. Factors such as increased demand for agriculture crops, owing to a rise in population in developing countries and a decrease in the availability of arable land leading farmers to increase the yield of crops in the available agricultural land, especially in the developing countries, are expected to drive the soil conditioners market.



The surfactants segment, by type, is projected to dominate the market by 2025.

Surfactants are chemical substances that increase the function of penetration of an agrochemical by lowering its surface tension.They are also termed as soil wetting agents.



Increased demand for crops in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to drive demand for surfactants in the years to come. These countries are key producers of various crops, and with the rise in population, the demand for crops is only expected to increase in the years to come.



The agriculture segment of the soil conditioners market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The surplus use of chemicals and fertilizers has led to shrinkage in the fertility and productivity of the soil.



Soil conditioners act as a valuable tool for the agricultural industry with their ability to enhance soil fertility, texture, and quality.Apart from this, shrinkage in the availability of arable land has urged farmers to enhance crop production in existing land, thus creating an opportunity for soil conditioner manufacturers.



In developing countries, population growth and urbanization are the key reasons for the shrinkage of arable land. However, this has also increased the demand for crop production in these developing countries, increasing demand for soil conditioners in these countries.



The North American market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high adoption rate of industrialization, which is leading to a decrease in the availability of arable land.



The increase in industrial activities is a key factor that has caused soil degradation in the North American region.Also, North America hosts several mining activities, which has led to barren soil that is susceptible to erosion by wind and rain.



This has led to an increase in demand for soil conditioners in the region, as farmers opt to increase the productivity of crops in the available agriculture land. Apart from this, the region is also backed by an abundance of sports fields and lawns, which is further boosting demand for soil conditioners in the region.



Break-up of Primaries

By Company Type: Tier 1- 50%, Tier 2 -30%, and Tier 3 -20% By Designation: C-level -40%, D-level - 30%, and Others*-30% By Region: Asia Pacific -55%, Europe - 15%, North America - 10%, South America - 10%, Rest of the World (RoW)**-10% *Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. **RoW includes South Africa, Turkey, and other countries in RoW. Leading players profiled in this report 1. BASF (Germany)

2. Syngenta (Switzerland) 3. Novozymes (Denmark

4. Solvay (Belgium) 5. UPL (India) 6. Clariant (Switzerland

7. Evonik Industries (Germany) 8. Eastman Chemical Company (US)

9. Croda International PLC (UK)

10. ADEKA Corporation (Japan)

11. Vantage Specialty Chemicals (US) 12. Aquatrols (US) 13. Rallis India Limited (India)

14. Humintech GmbH (Germany) 15. GreenBest Ltd (UK)

16. Omnia Specialties Australia (Australia)

17. Grow More, Inc. (US)

18. Geoponics Corp. (US)

19. Delbon (France)

20. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co. (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the soil conditioners market, on the basis of type, soil type, crop type, formulation, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the soil conditioners market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the soil conditioners market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the soil conditioners market is flourishing.



