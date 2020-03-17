The Global soundbar market is expected to grow by USD 5.05 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Soundbar Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global soundbar market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 5.05 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on global soundbar market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of smart homes. In addition, popularity of multi-room streaming is anticipated to boost the growth of the global soundbar market 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation The global soundbar market 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Application: • Music Players • TV Sets • Computers Geographic Segmentation: • APAC • Europe • MEA • North America • South America Key Trends for global soundbar market 2020-2024 growth This study identifies popularity of multi-room streaming as the prime reasons driving the global soundbar market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in global soundbar market 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global soundbar market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as 2 Expect LLC, Altec Lansing Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp. and Sony Corp. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



