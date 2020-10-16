NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video encoder market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7%. The major factors driving the growth of the video encoder market include ease of connecting analog cameras to networks, the use of cloud services to store a large amount of data, and the adoption of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) standards for video encoding. Key players in the market focus on research and development to enhance the functionalities of the video encoders offered. The growth of mobile-streaming videos and the optimization of network bandwidth for cable operators are also creating immense opportunities for the video encoder market.







16-channels video encoders are expected to to be the fastest-growing market for video encoder market during the forecast period "

16-channel video encoders have 16-channel video and audio inputs. These encoders are cost-effective and easy solutions for incorporating small or large numbers of analog CCTV cameras into an IP-based system. The key players offering 16-channel encoders are Synectic Systems Group Ltd. (UK), Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Axis Communications AB (Sweden). The encoders offered by some of these players are easy-to-use, economical, and suitable for small-to-medium installations. For instance, Axis M7016 supports existing analog systems by eliminating the migration to network video systems. It also provides intelligent video competencies, such as active tampering alarm and video motion detection.



Broadast application is expected to lead the video encoder market during the forecast period

Video streaming, rich media services are offered to individual customers through a variety of devices, no matter where they are situated.The acceleration is being driven by the rapid adoption rate of various types of content available on the Internet, and the emergence of devices such as tablets and smartphones offers high-quality viewing experiences.



This provides a major opportunity for video encoder companies to grow in the market at a steady rate during the forecast period. The delivery of video, audio, and other media content over the Internet can be termed as video streaming media.



APAC to be the fastest-growing market for video encoder during the forecast period

The video encoder market in APAC is estimated to witness higher growth as compared to markets in North America and Europe.The adoption of surveillance technologies in the hospitality, healthcare, enterprise, and retail industries in APAC has enabled the video encoder market to grow at a significant rate.



This region has become a global focal point for huge investments and business expansion opportunities. The ongoing developments in communication networks, the rise in the use of security cameras, and the growing number of manufacturing bases are some of the major factors driving the growth of the video encoder market in APAC



Break-up of primary participants' profiles:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 – 19%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 27%, Directors – 46%, and Others – 27%

• By Region – North America – 38%, Europe – 24%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 8%



The key players in the market include Hikvision (China), VITEC (France), Harmonic (US), Motorola Solutions (US), CISCO(US), CommScope (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Dahua Technology (Chin), and HaiVision (Canada).



The global video encoder market has been segmented based on number of channel, type, application, and geographies.Based on number of channels, the market has been segmented into 1-channe;, 2-channels, 4-channels, 8-channels, 16-channels, and more than 16-channels.



Based on type, the market has been classified into standalone and rack-mounted.The report covers two types of applications: broadcast and surveillance.



The report covers four major geographic regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on number of channels, type, application, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the video encoder market.

• COVID-19 impact analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the video encoder market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the video encoder market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape, along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenues of key players.



