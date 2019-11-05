NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Warehouse Management Systems Market: About this market

This warehouse management systems market analysis considers the deployment of the software in both on-premises and the cloud. Our report provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the cloud-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as flexibility, compatibility, disaster recovery, scalability, and automatic software updates will play a significant role in cloud-based segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global warehouse management systems market report looks at factors such as the growth of e-commerce industry, the growing need for efficient forecasting models, and the emergence of omnichannel distribution networks. However, the high implementation cost of an on-premises WMS, data privacy and security concerns, and technical challenges may hamper the growth of the warehouse management systems industry over the forecast period.



Global Warehouse Management Systems Market: Overview

Adoption of omnichannel distribution networks

The adoption of omnichannel distribution networks by various retailers and product manufacturers is increasing the demand for a centralized system for order management. WMS helps in directing warehouse activities to optimize store and warehouse processes. Additionally, with the growing internet penetration, business and enterprises are catering to the changing consumer needs and demands. Thus, the omnichannel marketplace is changing retailers' approach towards the integration of all channels for order recording and fulfillment leading to the expansion of the global warehouse management systems market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Integration of new technologies in WMS

Technologies such as cognitive computing, big data, machine learning, advanced analytics when integrated with WMS will optimize distribution networks for logistics and increase inventory and accurate pricing for retail. This is encouraging the vendors to focus on product development, adopt technological advances, and integrate them into their offerings. Therefore, the integration of new technologies in WMS is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global warehouse management systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehouse management systems market vendors, that include Epicor Software Corp., HighJump Software Inc., IBM Corp., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., Reply Spa, SAP SE, and Tecsys Inc.

Also, the warehouse management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



