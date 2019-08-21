NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 992.55 Mn in 2027 from US$ 638.82Mn in 2018. The western blotting market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the key factors such as, driving the growth of the market include application in the field of proteomic research, rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV, and increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.However, the factor such as alternative technologies for protein detection is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The market is likely to experience growth opportunity through a factor, automation in western blotting. The future trend such as development of personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Western blot the widely used technique in study of proteomic.Proteomic is study of proteomics which is developed in an organism.



Proteomics are used to study how protein are expressing in the biological systems, number of protein produced in time, protein degradation, protein modification process ,transfer of protein between cellular compartment, the association of proteins in metabolic pathways and also the protein interaction with one another. Identifying the cell signaling molecules is one of the many advantages that the western blotting technique offers.

Proteomic research is helping pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery research.Using 2-dimensional polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (2D-PAGE) for protein expression profiling as the gold standard for differentiating between disease and control samples.



Owing to these factor the western blot market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Global western blotting market was segmented by product, application and end user.The product segment was segmented into instruments and consumables.



The instrument segment was further divided into imagers, gel electrophoresis instruments and blotting systems.Like consumables were classified as kits, reagents and others.



Based on the application the market was segmented as biomedical & biochemical research, agriculture, and others.Similarly based on the end user the market is segmented as biotechnological & pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes and others.



Among the product segment consumables segment held the largest share for the western blotting segment. It also expected that consumable segment will continue its dominancy during the forecast period.

__________________________

