The Globe and Mail Lists Fleet Complete as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies evaluates Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Fleet Complete® earned No. 160 with the three-year growth of 227%.

"We are very proud to make the brand-new business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies this year, especially as we approach our 20th anniversary," says Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "This is a great testament to our company's continued success in product innovation, business expansion, and global growth. Canada has a very rich entrepreneurial spirit that transforms many industries worldwide, and we are happy that The Globe and Mail brings that to the fore with their new Report on Business."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Fleet Complete ®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 500,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as General Motors, Toyota, Mitsubishi Australia, and Cummins, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com .

