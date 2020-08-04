The Globee® International Awards Issues Final Call for 2020 Business Awards Nominations and Entries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® International Awards are world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world. This international program celebrates the achievements of individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. Organizations that have either a single office location or multiple office locations can now nominate local and/or regional achievements.

Recognitions are especially meaningful during the current business environment and times. The Globee Awards has issued the final call for 2020 entries in all the categories for this year which include:



Company | Growth and Outstanding Achievements of the Year Awards Categories Group

Company | Best Company Awards Categories Group

Company | Startup Awards Categories Group

Corporate Communications and PR | People Awards Categories Group

Corporate Communications and PR | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Creative | App & Mobile Website Awards Categories Group

Creative | Live Events Awards Categories Group

Creative | Publications and Print Awards Categories Group

Creative | Video, Commercial, Advertising, and Film Awards Categories Group

Creative | Web, Social Media, and Online Presence Awards Categories Group

Creative | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Customer Service & Support | People Awards Categories Group

Customer Service & Support | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Customer Success of the Year Awards Categories Group

Human Resources | People Awards Categories Group

Human Resources | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Information Technology Users | People Awards Categories Group

Information Technology Users | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

International Business | People Awards Categories Group

International Business | Campaign, Outstanding Performance, Projects or Initiative, & Teams-Departments Awards Categories Group

Marketing | People Awards Categories Group

Marketing | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Categories | AI, Technology and CyberSecurity Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Categories | Content Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Categories | Education Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Categories | Healthcare Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Categories | Industry and Vertical Markets Awards Categories Group

People | Entrepreneur Awards Categories Group

People | Executive, Management, and Professionals Awards Categories Group

People | Professional and Staffer (non-executive) of the Year Awards Categories Group

Product Development | People Awards Categories Group

Product Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group

It's time to recognize and honor the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, individual executives, professionals, and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations, communications, and marketing initiatives and campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs in every industry all over the world.

All individuals and organizations private or public, corporations, for-profit, and nonprofits, large, medium, and small or startup, associations, vendors and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Entry details are available at https://globeeawards.com/about/

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of product and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/judges/

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses and daily life, a new COVID-19 Business Response Awards categories group will honor the contributions of individuals, teams & groups, and organizations that have worked hard and continue to show their resilience and creativity to weather the economic impact over the past few months and keeping everyone safe, healthy, and informed at all times. Read more at https://globeeawards.com/about/#M1.-COVID-19-Business-Response-Awards

A Startups of the Year category group will include the achievements of new startups formed since 2016 in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Business Products, Business Services, Consumer Products, Consumer Services, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, Telecommunications, and others. Read more at https://globeeawards.com/about/#A3-Company-Startup-Awards

About the Globee Awards

The coveted annual Globee Awards program is an international awards program for businesses. This international program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide's IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

SOURCE The Globee® International Awards