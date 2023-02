The Good, Bad, and Ugly of DoorDash This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You can order more than just food through DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) these days. The popular app can also hook you up with groceries, cosmetics, and sporting goods. One more thing that DoorDash has been delivering in its brief tenure as a public company -- this one, a shareholder exclusive -- is indigestion. Underwriters priced its Wall Street debut at $102, but DoorDash shares opened at $182 on its first day of trading in late 2020. There's been a lot of heartburn for investors ever since. DoorDash stock is trading for less than a third of its first public trade. After shedding more than two-thirds of its value in 2022, DoorDash has been moving higher in 2023 but it's still closer to its 52-week low than its peak. Its first big test of 2023 is coming later this week. DoorDash reports its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's market close.