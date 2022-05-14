|
14.05.2022 13:00:00
The Good News and Bad News for Nvidia Investors
Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The first is how Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) provided bullish commentary on the data center market. Unfortunately, the second is reports of a slowdown in the graphics market. Here are some highlights.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 12, 2022. The video was published on May 12, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
