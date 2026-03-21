Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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21.03.2026 03:15:00
The Good News Just Keeps Flowing in for Nebius Investors. Here's Why This AI Stock Could Jump 4X After the Meta Platforms Contract.
Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) shot up 15% on March 16 after it emerged that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) awarded a massive contract to the neocloud infrastructure provider.Nebius stock has already jumped 47% in 2026, and it appears its shares can maintain their terrific bull run for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why the latest contract from Meta can supercharge this artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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17.03.26
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
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10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)