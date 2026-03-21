Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.03.2026 03:15:00

The Good News Just Keeps Flowing in for Nebius Investors. Here's Why This AI Stock Could Jump 4X After the Meta Platforms Contract.

Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) shot up 15% on March 16 after it emerged that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) awarded a massive contract to the neocloud infrastructure provider.Nebius stock has already jumped 47% in 2026, and it appears its shares can maintain their terrific bull run for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why the latest contract from Meta can supercharge this artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nebius

mehr Nachrichten