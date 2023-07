The Good News Keeps on Rolling for This Cathie Wood Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sports gambling has been around for ages. For decades, people who enjoyed betting typically flocked to brick-and-mortar casinos to place their wagers. While casinos still very much exist, the last few years have witnessed a boom in sports wagering, largely thanks to the rise in mobile betting.Mobile sports betting is chiefly dominated by DraftKings, FanDuel, and Penn Entertainment. Additionally, smaller players are seeing a rise in popularity as larger betting companies look to consolidate assets. For example, PointsBet's U.S. business was recently acquired by the privately held sports entertainment company Fanatics in a heated contest that included rival DraftKings.Another smaller player, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), recently saw its stock pop by 25%, propelling it to a new 52-week high. Despite this run-up, Genius Sports looks really tempting at its current valuation. Let's dive in and analyze the company's growth catalysts and assess if now is a good time to buy.