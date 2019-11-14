The Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4 XL are Now Available on Quality One Managed Partner Websites

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, is excited to announce the immediate availability of the highly acclaimed Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4 XL on most of its managed partner websites.

The popular device is now available and in stock at Quality One's partner sites, including Mint Mobile, Straight Talk Wireless, TracFone Wireless, Simple Mobile, Kroger Wireless, Reach Mobile, H2O Wireless, and many others. "With the fastest face unlock system on any smartphone, Google's new flagship device truly showcases the best of what Android has to offer," said Mike Hodge, Director of Ecommerce at Q1. "It is an honor to support our partners by continuing to reliably deliver exceptional service to consumers on their behalf," added Mr. Hodge.

With an enhanced 90Hz screen refresh rate (compared to 60Hz on most smartphones), the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL offer a smoother experience when scrolling through social media or playing video games than almost any other phone. Its cameras are phenomenal, coupling onboard machine learning with AI wizardry to make it one of the very best camera phones available on the market today. Further, it's built-in Soli radar technology is designed to identify where you physically are in order to predict when you'll reach for your phone. This way, when you move to pick your Pixel up, your screen will already be on, ready and waiting for you to connect with the world.

Availability

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available now on Quality One managed partner websites. Learn more at https://q1w.com/google-pixel-4-google-pixel-4-xl-now-available-quality-one-managed-partner-websites/ or https://q1wstore.com/

About Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) provides complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

Media Contact:

Mick Olinik

(407) 856-2669

229210@email4pr.com

