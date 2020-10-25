The government grants a $500,000 subsidy to Youth 4 Youth Québec

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, today announced that $500,000 in financial assistance will be granted over the next three years to Youth 4 Youth Québec. This government assistance will be provided via the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise, and is intended to support the organization in its mission.

Youth 4 Youth Quebec (Y4Y) is a province-wide, non-profit network, founded in 2018, concerned with the issues of English-speaking Quebecers aged 16 to 30. Y4Y creates opportunities for young English-speaking Quebecers to come together and discuss issues they face. The organization conducts projects to increase English-speaking youth's sense of belonging, such as activities, consultations and conferences across Quebec, and encourages youth to express themselves on the needs of their community. Y4Y also helps youth communicate these needs to decision-makers. Y4Y seeks to empower English-speaking youth to assume leadership roles in their communities, encourages them to become active members of society and mobilizes them around issues that affect the vitality of their communities. This funding envelope will allow Y4Y to professionalize its operations, increase its reach to engage more English-Speaking youth across the province more frequently, and offer more opportunities to youth who wish to remain in Quebec and contribute to its strength as a society.

The project is funded under the Strengthening Community Vitality program of the Secrétariat, which supports organizations in their efforts to fully participate in Quebec's social, cultural and economic life.

Quotes

"I am thrilled to announce financial support to Youth 4 Youth - an organization that connects English speaking youth across Québec. Youth retention amongst English-speakers is a challenge we've been facing for a long time in Québec; it is therefore encouraging that a youth-led organization is mobilised around this issue."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

"An organization dedicated to English-speaking youth will enable these young people to contribute fully to their community, and more broadly, to Québec. Youth 4 Youth is already collaborating with the Institut du Nouveau Monde and with Force Jeunesse, and I encourage these kinds of partnerships in the future in order to foster the full participation of Québec's English-speaking youth in Québec society. "

Samuel Poulin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (youth)

"Youth 4 Youth Quebec's mission is to create a province-wide network of English-speaking youth. As an organization, we foster a sense of community where young English-speaking Quebecers can discuss their issues, challenges, and realities as youth in a minority official language setting. This funding from the Secrétariat will enable Y4Y to professionalize and increase its operational capacity while remaining an organization that is youth-driven and youth-centred. With this funding, Y4Y will be able to secure, on a permanent basis, employees for communications and volunteer engagement, and strengthen its network across the province by an increased capacity for outreach and travel. Moreover, it will bolster Y4Y's representation work by providing means to develop relationships with various government agencies to ensure English-speaking youth have a place at decision-making tables. Simply put, this funding will enhance Y4Y's operations while empowering it to maintain its 'for youth, by youth' approach."

Madeleine Lawler, President, Youth 4 Youth Quebec

About the Secrétariat

The Secrétariat assists the Premier, including providing a formal administrative structure to provide the link between government agencies and the Quebec English-speaking communities. It ensures that the concerns of these communities are taken into account in government orientations and decisions in collaboration with government ministries and bodies.

SOURCE Secrétariat des Relations avec les Québécois d’expression anglaise