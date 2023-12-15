The government of the Basque Country, in Spain, awards a 1.5 million euro contract to Virtualware for 12 immersive rooms in vocational training centers

Bilbao, Spain, December 15 - The Basque Government has awarded Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR) a 1.5 million euro contract to create and install 12 multi-user virtual reality rooms in vocational training centers across this Spanish region.

The contract was published on the Basque Public Procurement Platform on Dec 14. It is part of the Basque Government's strategy to integrate immersive technologies into education, preparing students for future jobs.

Based on Virtualware's proprietary VIROO platform, the same used by major companies such as GE Hitachi and ADIF, these VR Rooms will enable interactive, cost-effective, and secure learning experiences while helping to connect in collaborative virtual environments.

The easy-to-use platform allows teachers and students to create, manage, and deploy virtual reality learning resources quickly and easily.

With this new contract, a total of 34 vocational training centres across the whole of Spain will now be equipped with the VIROO platform, setting the standard for this type of technology in education.

The initiative places the Basque Country at the forefront of implementing advanced educational technologies.

Virtualware has pioneered the development of virtual reality solutions for large industrial, educational, and healthcare organizations. Since it was founded in 2004, the company has received a wide range of recognition for its achievements. In 2021, Virtualware was recognized as the world's most innovative VR company.

More than 40 companies and institutions worldwide, including Gestamp, Invest Windsor Essex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, and EAN University, are already using the company's VR as a service platform. The Enterprise VR platform has been the backbone for developing strategic defense projects, critical infrastructure training, and innovative education programs.

It is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and has offices in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Its shares have been listed on Euronext since April 2023 under the ticker MLVIR.

Safe Harbor

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware” or the "Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.