NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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21.05.2026 14:30:00

The Great AI Rotation: Should You Sell Nvidia for It's $52 Billion 'Little Brother'?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) still looks like one of the strongest ways to invest in AI infrastructure, even after delivering explosive growth. Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) may offer major upside if everything goes right, but Nvidia's scale, cash flow, and ecosystem position make the risk-reward comparison far more complicated.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 15, 2026. The video was published on May 19, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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