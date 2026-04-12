Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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12.04.2026 23:05:00
The Great Rotation: Buy This Sector Before It Comes Back in Style
Most people hate health insurance. And yet, historically, it has been one of the most profitable sectors to invest in, thanks to the durable nature of industry spending and the overall growth in healthcare expenditures in the United States. As the population ages, this will only become more prevalent.In the last two years, investors have become hesitant to invest in health insurance stocks due to shifting political rhetoric and unexpected increases in claims costs. Bellwethers in the industry, like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are down 50% from their highs, and sentiment couldn't be worse for the sector.That is an opportunity for investors focused on buying stocks for the long haul. Here's why investors should buy health insurance stocks before they come back in style in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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