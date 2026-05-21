Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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21.05.2026 10:03:00
The Great Rotation Created a Rare Buying Window on the Nasdaq. Here Are the 2 Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have soared over three years, driving the S&P 500 through this bull market. In these past three calendar years, the index advanced 78% thanks to this excitement about the technology. Investors loved the idea of getting in on something game-changing in its earliest days, so they flocked to AI players.Then the great rotation happened. Early this year, a variety of concerns -- from worries about the conflict in Iran to questions about the long-term AI revenue story -- weighed on investors' minds, and this led them to rotate into other sectors viewed as safer. These are areas such as pharmaceuticals and consumer staples -- patients need their medicines and consumers need certain essentials regardless of the economic backdrop, and this offers revenue at these companies a certain stability.The AI growth story isn't over, however, and investors have realized this as they've returned to these stocks in recent weeks. Corporate earnings and communications about the future show AI demand is strong, and this supports the long-term growth story. But the great rotation accomplished something positive for tech investors: It created a rare buying window on the Nasdaq, meaning certain stocks saw their valuations plummet. And in many cases, that window remains open. Here are the two best AI growth stocks to buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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