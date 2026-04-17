Hit Aktie

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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

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17.04.2026 02:00:00

The Great Rotation Hit Cybersecurity Stocks Hard. Smart Investors Are Buying the Dip.

The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) supercharged technology stocks in recent years, but the situation changed in 2026. Wall Street's "great rotation" away from tech stocks caused a sharp drop in the share prices of cybersecurity companies.Now, investors have an opportunity to scoop up stocks in the sector at attractive valuations. Buying the dip makes sense because cybersecurity is a necessity to safely navigate online. That's why the industry is forecast to grow from $248 billion in 2026 to $699 billion by 2034.In fact, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora took advantage of the situation to buy company shares worth about $10 million in March. This was his first buy since 2019. Here's a look at this situation and why it makes sense to buy cybersecurity stocks now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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