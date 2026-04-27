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27.04.2026 06:00:00

The "Great Rotation" Is Reversing and the Nasdaq Is Surging. Here Are the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks for the Next Leg Up.

Tech is back! After a short period where investors decided to rotate out of technology and growth stocks and into value-oriented names, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have returned to their rightful leadership positions. Tech continues to reshape the world we live in at a rapidly increasing pace, so it ultimately makes sense that this group is going to lead the way over the long term.The rebound in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index has been swift, but there are still great AI stocks to buy. Let's look at three.As the Nasdaq rallies to new highs, you don't have to go out on a limb trying to find some obscure stock to play this rally. Instead, it's easier to stick with the leader who helped get you here in the first place. That leader, of course, is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has just seen explosive growth over the past five years. Meanwhile, demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) shows no signs of slowing down.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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