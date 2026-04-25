Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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25.04.2026 19:45:00
The "Great Rotation" Out of Tech Is Fading. Here Are the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Poised to Benefit.
The so-called "Great Rotation" out of tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks appears to have been short-lived. Given that tech and growth stocks have helped power the market higher for much of the past two decades, this probably shouldn't be surprising. While I wouldn't completely write off value stocks, growth is still the place to be, and right now, the biggest growth is coming from AI.Let's look at three AI stocks to buy right now.While the first phase of AI was all about AI model training, the next phase of AI will be more about inference and AI agents. This is great news for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which is uniquely set to benefit from these trends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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