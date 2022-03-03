THE GREATER KNEAD TO INTRODUCE NEW LINE OF GLUTEN-FREE/TOP 9 ALLERGEN-FREE SOFT PRETZEL NUGGETS AT EXPO WEST

BENSALEM, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Knead ( https://thegreaterknead.com ), maker of innovative gluten-free/top 9 allergen-free New York-style bagels, will introduce its new line of soft pretzel nuggets – including the debut of a brand new flavor - at Expo West, March 9-11, in Anaheim, Calif., at Booth N140 in the Hot Products Pavilion in the North Hall Level 100.

Our newest effort to recreate nostalgic foods delivers the tasty satisfaction of pretzels all can enjoy safely.

The Greater Knead's gluten-free/top 9 allergen-free soft pretzel nuggets were the first to hit the market with a soft launch beginning in August 2021. They are made with all-natural, premium ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, top 9 allergen-free, vegan, and kosher.

"After working close to a year to perfect the soft pretzel nuggets, our newest effort to recreate nostalgic foods delivers the warm, doughy, tasty satisfaction of pretzels that folks with food allergies haven't been able to enjoy. Our gluten-free and top-9 allergen-free pretzels are truly for everyone, so families of those with allergies can all indulge and eat confidently, together," said Michelle Carfagno, CEO and founder of The Greater Knead.

The gluten-free soft pretzel nuggets are now available in four flavors:

Classic – The traditional soft baked pretzel nugget is warm and chewy on the inside with a delightful crust.

Everything – Savory with a blend of seasoned perfection from a light blend of poppy, garlic, and onion that won't overpower.

Cinnamon Sugar – For the sweetie who seeks a balanced combination of sugar, cinnamon, and doughy delights.

Spicy Buffalo (newest) – Making its debut at Expo West, Spicy Buffalo encompasses a mild yet zesty hot sauce that will wake up taste buds.

The Greater Knead's gluten-free soft pretzel nuggets go from the freezer into the oven or air fryer for just 6-8 minutes, making an ideal snack for adults and children watching their favorite TV series, movie, or sporting events at home.

The pretzel nuggets are sold online at TheGreaterKnead.com and in the frozen aisle at Wegmans and Price Chopper, and coming soon to Wakefern/Shoprite stores and independent health food stores in the Northeast. The suggested retail price per 4.93 oz. package is $7.99. The Greater Knead New York-style gluten-free bagels, bagel chips, and new soft baked pretzels are sold in about 500 retail locations, primarily in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region. The bagels are sold at Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic, Wegmans, Shoprite, Weiss, Kings/Balducci's, Mom's Organic, and more.

About The Greater Knead

With the mission of creating better-tasting FREE-FROM foods made with premium ingredients, The Greater Knead enables everyone to eat confidently, together. By recreating nostalgic foods to be gluten-free and top 9 allergen-free, there's no need to miss conventional bagels and pretzels. Founded by Michelle Carfagno in 2012, the woman-owned company crafts unique top 9 allergen-free New York-style bagels, chips, and soft baked pretzel nuggets that taste terrific. There are no added fillers, no preservatives, no GMOs, and all are made with pronounceable and recognizable ingredients. Free from the top nine allergens, including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat/gluten, The Greater Knead is a certified gluten-free and certified allergen-free self-manufacturer available for private label and co-packing. The company donates 1% of profits to help support local food banks in need of allergen-friendly foods. For more information, please visit www.TheGreaterKnead.com and follow Instagram @GlutenFreeBagel, Facebook @TheGreaterKnead, and Twitter @TheGreaterKnead.

Media Contact: Jodie Chase, jodie@chase-ink.com

