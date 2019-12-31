The Green Laundress Rolling Out Campaign to Bring Healthier Cleaning Products to New Moms

LANHAM, Md., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, The Green Laundress, an eco- and people-friendly manufacturer of cleaning products (https://www.thegreenlaundress.com/why-use-the-green-laundress.html) will be rolling out a campaign highlighting the benefits of cleaning greener and healthier for everyone but with a focus on pregnant women and children. While toxic cleaning products put everyone's health at risk, some segments of the population are more vulnerable.

Women still do 70% of household chores and minority babies are born with over 200 chemicals in their body. While many things in the environment can be a trigger for chronic illnesses such as asthma, cleaning products are a known culprit. Asthma accounts for the highest rate of absenteeism from school—14 million school days lost each year. The Green Laundress is committed to increasing the accessibility of healthy cleaning products.

In 2019, The Green Laundress contracted with ABM, a leader in facility solutions since 1909 (https://www.abm.com) to provide cleaning products for use on the campus of Bowie State University (https://bowiestate.edu/about/sustainability/accomplishments/fy19-c4-accomlishments.pdf). Additionally, The Green Laundress' Multi-Purpose Spray is now available to students in Bowie State University's on-campus convenience store. The company is planning to expand its portfolio to include more colleges and universities.

According to Ms. Ahmed, Founder of The Green Laundress, "2020 is all about whole health. While our primary mission is to educate consumers about the importance of using cleaning products that are good for the environment and their health, we recognize that messaging around healthy activities such as clean eating aligns well with our company's mission. It's not uncommon to hear her say "Eat clean. Clean green. It all goes together! The synergy becomes quite evident when you visit campuses across the country."

The cleaning revolution continues! http://www.forharriet.com/2018/10/the-green-laundress-wants-to-lead-clean.html. If you are a university, non-profit organization serving women of childbearing age or a company looking to improve workplace wellness by integrating healthier cleaning products, contact us at: media@thegreenlaundress.com.

